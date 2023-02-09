Madison Heights pharmacist sentenced for distributing 25K opioid pills

A Madison Heights pharmacist has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison following convictions for money laundering and conspiring to distribute more than 25,000 opioid pills, officials announced Thursday.

Yousef Kosho, 44, was sentenced to 84 months through U.S. District Court.

Authorities determined he operated Great Health Pharmacy and used the business to "unlawfully dispense controlled substances by filling prescriptions for patient recruiters, including co-defendant Omar Madison, upon accepting cash payments," said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan in a statement.

"At times, these prescriptions would be dispensed in the names of patients who never frequented the pharmacy. Co-defendant patient recruiter Madison would simply provide prescriptions to Kosho for dispensing without ever bringing the patient to the pharmacy. At other times, Kosho would sell entire pharmacy stock bottles of controlled substances to co-defendant Madison and others without any medical prescriptions."

Kosho pleaded guilty to unlawfully dispensing 25,253 dosage units of Schedule II controlled substances including oxycodone HCl, oxymorphone HCl, oxycodone-acetaminophen, hydrocodone-acetaminophen, and more than 200,000 milliliters of promethazine with codeine, according to the release.

As part of his sentence, Kohso was ordered to forfeit about $1.2 million in cash federal agents seized during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Madison has pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy charge and was sentenced Tuesday to 72 months in federal prison, officials reported.

“This pharmacist was spreading poison in our community instead of dispensing medicine and providing sound medical advice,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Thursday. “My office will continue to investigate and prosecute medical professionals who abuse their licenses by selling drugs to satisfy their greed.”

The case was investigated by special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service ‒ Criminal Investigations.

“Irresponsible and criminal behavior by trusted medical professionals will absolutely not be tolerated," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene.

Charles Miller, Acting Special Agent in Charge Detroit Field Office, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, added: “Our communities rely on our pharmacies to relieve suffering and not contribute to harmful addictions. Today’s sentence highlights the seriousness of Kohso’s conduct. IRS-CI will remain vigilant in working with our law enforcement partners to identify and investigate those seeking to intensify opioid addiction in our society.”