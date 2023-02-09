Two Mich. puppies to compete in this year's Puppy Bowl XIX

Bacon and Eggs ― two beagle-mix puppies from Clyde, Michigan about an hour northwest of Detroit ― have earned exclusive spots on the roster for Super Bowl Sunday's cutest competition: Puppy Bowl XIX.

While the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the title of 2023 Super Bowl Champion, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will face off live on Animal Planet's 19th Puppy Bowl, an annual call-to-adoption TV event.

This year's Puppy Bowl will feature 122 puppies, including Michigan's own Bacon and Eggs. The puppies are from 67 shelters and rescues in 34 states and Dominicana, a commonwealth in the West Indies.

Siblings Bacon and Eggs are around 10 months old and were surrendered to the Blue Water Area Humane Society in Clyde over the summer, according to Shelter Director and veterinary technician Katie Phelan.

"They were surrendered with their brother and sister to us as little itty bitty puppies," Phelan said.

The humane society submitted Bacon, Eggs and their two siblings, Pancakes and Waffles, for the Puppy Bowl before they were adopted at the end of last summer, Phelan said. When the two pups were selected for the Bowl, their new families were very excited, Phelan said.

"We want to try to get puppies on there that are going to be playful, that are going to want to play with those other puppies, play with those toys... they're very sweet dogs," Phelan said.

The humane society was told that Bacon and Eggs' mother was a beagle but don't know much else about their pedigree, Phelan said. They each received DNA tests for the Puppy Bowl but won't know the results until Sunday.

Blue Water Area Humane Society has been sending puppies to the annual event since 2018. It definitely helps drum up interest in adoption, Phelan said.

"There's a lot of interest around Puppy Bowl season, a lot of people tune in a lot of people watch the Puppy Bowl and it really, really helps with adoption," Phelan said. "People are more interested in adopting an animal, not only just from a shelter that's been on puppy bowl but from shelters and rescue groups everywhere."

Blue Water Area Humane Society on Lapeer Road is a no-kill shelter. They try to prioritize the intake of dogs that are sick and injured. They also spay, neuter, microchip and vaccinate all dogs and cats prior to adoption, Phelan said.

"A lot of our dogs right now are spoken for which is really great... but we still do have a handful of some of our bigger, older dogs, our adult dogs, that are looking for a good home," Phelan said. "Anyone who wants to just come in and meet an animal are more than welcome to come out anytime we're open. They do not need to make an appointment... see if there's anybody you fall in love with."

Shelters from around the country will feature puppies that are up for adoption throughout the Puppy Bowl, including 11 special needs puppy players. Three shelters will feature kittens available for adoption during the half-time show. The event will feature a puppy cheer squad and water-bowl cameras, slow-motion cameras and end zone pylon cameras will catch all the action.

