Nassar loses federal sentencing appeal in child pornography case

Convicted serial sex offender Larry Nassar on Thursday lost an appeal related to his 2017 federal sentencing for possession of 37,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor, was sentenced in December 2017 to 60 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. The materials emerged after MSU began investigating him in August 2016 after former gymnast Rachael Denhollander told MSU police that he sexually assaulted her in 2000, when she was 15.

MSU fired Nassar in September after Denhollander’s accusations were reported by the Indianapolis Star. A few days later, he turned in his work computer, which officials said was wiped completely clean, including the operating system.

While executing a search warrant, MSU police discovered external hard drives with more than 37,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse that had been thrown away in Nassar's garbage can in front of his house on trash collection day.

Nassar pleaded guilty to downloading and keeping thousands of pornographic images and videos of children, then tried to destroy the files after learning he was under investigation.

The child pornography sentence was his first sentence, and the first time he pleaded guilty. It is consecutive to sentences of 40-175 years and 40-125 years that he received in state courts, respectively, for sexually assaulting young women under the guise of medicine.

Nassar appealed, but the federal conviction was upheld in 2018.

He filed a new appeal in August 2019 to vacate the federal prison sentence. Nassar argued he was given "ineffective assistance of counsel" and that his sentences constituted "double jeopardy."

"A person cannot be convicted for both receipt and possession of the same items of child pornography," Nassar argued in his hand-written 15-page request.

In the opinion filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said Nassar's attorneys were not ineffective.

The judge barred much of Nassar's appeal, saying he failed to raise the issues during his direct appeal and that he failed to show actual innocence or prejudice.

"Defendant failed to show cause for failing to raise these issues on appeal," the judge wrote. "He also makes no claim for actual innocence."