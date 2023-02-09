State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Crawford Co.

State police continue to investigate a fatal shooting last week in northern Michigan involving one of its troopers who is now on administrative leave.

A Michigan State Police spokesman said Thursday there were no updates on the investigation.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. last Friday at a location on northbound Interstate 75 and north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township in Crawford County. The township is about 7 miles south of Grayling.

Police said a trooper and a cadet from the Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post responded to a vehicle in the ditch. Officials said it appeared the vehicle was driven off the left side of the freeway and into the ditch.

They said the trooper contacted the vehicle's driver and believed he was intoxicated. At some point during their interaction, the trooper fired his service weapon, fatally shooting the 48-year-old man. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and identified as David Alan Stockton, a Tawas resident.

Investigators said the trooper and cadet were not injured.

Detectives from the state police's Third District in Flint were called in to conduct the investigation into the shooting. Police said they recovered a handgun from Stockton’s vehicle.

Until the investigation has been completed and pending the outcome, the trooper is on administrative leave, officials said.

