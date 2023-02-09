Teen missing since 2021 found hiding in Port Huron, authorities say

A missing 14-year-old Michigan girl has been reunited with relatives after federal authorities found her hiding in a Port Huron home this week, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The youth ran away from a foster home in September 2021, leading to a complaint filed with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson.

The office this week contacted the state Missing Child Information Clearinghouse, he said. Watson, a missing child investigative coordinator with the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Michigan, immediately started working on the case when he received it on Tuesday.

Within hours, he developed leads about the girl's whereabouts and learned from neighbors she had been spotted leaving a home in Port Huron, Watson said. He headed there with two deputy marshals, Michigan State Police and a state Department of Corrections investigators deputized as task force officers.

"When we made contact at the home in the south end, the occupants refused us entry, wouldn’t talk to us or give us any information," he said. "We ended up having to serve a search warrant to get inside."

Once inside, authorities found four adults and started searching for the missing girl. Upstairs, Watson said he found the teen "behind some clothes, hiding herself in a closet."

The girl, who told investigators she had bounced between Port Huron and Metro Detroit, was several months pregnant but hadn't seen a doctor, Watson said. She was turned over to Child Protective Services and transported to McLaren Hospital for an evaluation then released to her father.

CPS had filed a petition asking a judge to file charges of parental kidnapping against the girl's mother, Watson said.

The house where the teen was found did not appear to show signs of human trafficking and the four adults there have not been arrested, Watson said.

Any charges likely would come from Port Huron police, he said.