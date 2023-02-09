Wind advisory issued for southeast Michigan; record high possible Thursday

A weather advisory has been issued for southeast Michigan on Thursday, with wind gusts to 50 mph and freezing drizzle expected, the National Weather Service said.

An advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with wind gusts peaking near 45-50 mph, according to the weather service.

"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of brief freezing drizzle during the mid-morning hours across Bay and Midland counties, according to a hazardous weather outlook on the weather service website.

"Icing potential remains limited given the brief duration of any freezing drizzle observed," the notice said. "A swift change over to rain is expected by the late morning."

Rain showers are expected by early afternoon across southeast Michigan as unseasonable warmth enters the region.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s on Thursday, which is more than 20 degrees above average for the date, weather service records show.

That flirts with the record high of 56 for Feb. 9 set in 1966 and 2001.

High wind gusts should linger throughout the evening as temperatures fall into the 30s, according to NWS.

Friday is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 39.

The weather service predicts sunny skies Saturday with a high near 36 and a low around 25.

Sunday should see a high around 43 and low of 29, the weather service said.

