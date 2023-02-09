Woman charged in fatal St. Clair County crash

A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a December crash in St. Clair County that left a man dead, officials announced Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Maygan Pitonyak on Wednesday, representatives said in a statement.

She was arraigned on second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while license suspended causing death, according to the release.

Pitonyak was denied bond, records show. The Imlay City resident remains at the St. Clair County Jail.

The charges stem from a Dec. 17 incident in Berlin Township, sheriff's officials reported.

Early that morning, "two pickup trucks occupied and driven by underage drinkers left a local bar," investigators said. "One attempted to pass the other on Capac Rd. Unfortunately, the trucks collided, sending both off of the roadway and rolling multiple times."

Out of the six involved, three were ejected, according to the release. One later died.

Authorities determined the two drivers were intoxicated.

Pitonyak was 19 at the time, records show. The other driver, an 18-year-old, also has been charged in the incident, according to the release. That driver's name was not released.

"It is believed that all parties involved had been at a local bar where they allegedly were being served alcohol after producing fake IDs," sheriff's officials said. "This information was also turned over to the Liquor Control Commission."