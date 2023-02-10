Long-awaited multicultural center coming to MSU

For more than 20 years, Michigan State University students have met in a makeshift multicultural center in the basement, and later the second floor, of the student union.

Now, a free-standing multicultural center is coming to the heart of campus, which students have been calling for since the Civil Rights movement.

The MSU Board of Trustees on Friday approved the $38 million, 34,000-square-foot center, to be located at the northeast corner of North Shaw and Farm lanes. Groundbreaking is expected in spring, and the project is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

"The MSU Multicultural Center must become a safe space so students can be their true authentic selves," said Marcus McDaniels Jr., president of the Black Students' Alliance, in a press release. "The building will not only create a sense of belonging and a home away from home for marginalized communities, but it will also afford a plethora of dynamic learning opportunities for our diverse Spartan and greater Lansing communities."

The center will include an outdoor amphitheater; a Dreamer Center for undocumented students to find resources for academic and professional success; collaboration spaces; prayer rooms; an art gallery wall; a resource center; and office space for the Council of Racial and Ethnic Students and the Council of Progressive Students Council.

"This project has been a culmination of our community coming together," Vinnie Gore, MSU senior vice president for student life & engagement, said during the board meeting Friday.

Gore said it was led by two students, Sharron Reid-Davis and Miracle Chapman.

"They were the ones who really pushed this and worked across the university student community ... and our faculty, staff and alums have also participated in this," Gore said.

Gore also called it a "labor of love" by MSU Psychology Professor Lee June, because it has been so important to students he has mentored during his nearly 50-year tenure at MSU.

Trustee Brianna Scott, who worked with fellow Trustee Kelly Tebay and former Trustee Joel Ferguson over the past four years to get the project off the ground, agreed.

"You are the man," said Scott, addressing Ferguson. "Vinnie Gore as well. This multicultural center would not be coming to us if not for (your) passion, persistence ... Through you, we have accomplished so much as African Americans on this campus. We thank you for your leadership. Vinnie, we thank you for your commitment and leadership for getting this done."

The project follows a feasibility study and recommendations last year from the Multicultural Center Planning Committee — a cohort largely led and driven by students.

"Students have been calling for a free-standing multicultural center on campus for decades," said interim President Teresa Woodruff in the release. "To be able to deliver on that call only furthers our commitment to welcoming and supporting our increasingly diverse student population."

Board Chair Rema Vassar agreed.

"The new MSU Multicultural Center will be a place of inspiration, discovery, and affirmation," said Vassar. "It is an honor to serve the Spartan community in realizing our great work in creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive campus."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com