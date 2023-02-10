State unveils plan for first round of opioid settlement funds

Michigan will spend $39.2 million of its share of a nationwide settlement to continue drug treatment, recovery, and support programs to combat the opioid epidemic, state officials said Friday.

"In Michigan, we are using this long-term funding to address the multi-generational impact of the opioid epidemic as well as address racial disparities that exist as part of the opioids crisis," Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. "Settlement dollars will allow us to invest in supports, improvements, and enhancements to further our efforts to decrease substance use disorders, improve treatment options and improve recovery success."

On Friday, the department released its 2023 plan for using the initial opioid settlement funds.

The plan includes spending the money on:

∎ Efforts to increase substance abuse treatment capacity, including workforce training, loan repayment incentives, and infrastructure grants.

∎ Efforts to promote treatment and recovery, prevent fatal overdoses, and expand them in rural counties as well as among the homeless and parents exiting the criminal justice system.

∎ Expand recovery sites that offer stable, safe, and sober housing options for those in recovery.

∎ Make funding available to enable communities to access experts from Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, and Wayne State University for help with developing the best practices for addressing opioid use disorders.

Michigan's state and municipal governments received the initial payments of a nearly $800 million settlement that the state will receive over 18 years as part of the $26 billion nationwide deal reached in 2021 with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest pharmaceutical distributors ― Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Half of Michigan's settlement money will go to the state government while the other half will be given to about 269 Michigan communities.

State officials estimate Metro Detroit's three largest counties will get a total of about $81 million. Macomb County will get a total of $27.7 million, Oakland County will receive $18.8 million and Wayne County will get $35.3 million.

On Thursday, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said his Macomb County community received its initial share of the settlement, about $567,000. Fouts, who believes Warren was one of Michigan's hardest hit cities when it comes to opioids, said the money will be used to help its public safety efforts and possibly reimburse the city's drug court program as well as health care services for addicts and recovery efforts.

"These companies had to pay out billions to our governments because they flooded the market with opioids, convinced doctors to recommend them, and said they were not addictive (when they were)," said Fouts in a statement.

Michigan was among 13 states to share in the settlement. The other states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

