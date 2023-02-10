Wrongful death lawsuit filed for 26-year-old who overdosed in Saginaw County Jail

Staff at the Saginaw County Jail neglected 26-year-old Joshua Aldrich as he overdosed in the few hours he was held the jail in 2021, according to a complaint filed Friday in a federal court.

The court filing is seeking damages from Saginaw County, as well as six jail employees, for "deliberate indifference to Aldrich's serious medical needs" after he ingested methamphetamines.

Aldrich's son was born just four days after his death, according to the attorney who filed the complaint, Stephen M. Lovell.

In March 2021, Aldrich was charged for robbery and assault for an altercation at a Menard's, according to reporting from MLive. That That September he pleaded no contest to felonious assault and third-degree retail fraud.

Aldrich was arrested late in the evening on December 13, 2021 for an outstanding warrant for violation of his parole.

He was taken to McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay County after swallowing a bag of methamphetamines, according to the complaint. The drugs didn't pass through his system before he was taken to Saginaw County Jail the morning of December 14, 2021.

Aldrich spent the next several hours in an intake cell banging on the door, begging to speak to his mother and pressing a buzzer for help, according to the complaint. Aldrich began speaking to people who weren't there, which was witnessed by staff members at the jail. Jail staff noted that he was showing signs of drug detox, and he was moved to a padded room for his own safety.

The room had live video monitoring.

Lovell said all the details about what happened to Aldrich in the complaint come from information provided by the jail in their own report of events.

"This is their report and this is showing them in their best light. We get discovery and I get the video, who knows how much worse it's gonna be," Lovell said. "Unfortunately under the law in Michigan, the only thing you can seek in a case like this is monetary compensation. As great as it would be to get them to change their policies or change their procedures, that's not something that we can do. All we can do is ask for monetary damages."

Aldrich passed the bag of drugs and ingested them just before 9 p.m. on December 14. Within 10 minutes, Aldrich began displaying erratic behavior, screaming and trying to hide in his cell.

For the next three hours, the complaint says Aldrich repeatedly punched the observation window and food slot, pressed the call button in his cell and continued talking to people who weren't there.

Just before midnight, after almost an hour of not being checked on by any of the defendants, a nurse came by. After Aldrich ran to the door and continued to punch the window, the nurse left without offering any assistance.

A few minutes later, Aldrich lay down on the floor. After about an hour of lying motionless on the floor and not responding to two defendants' yelling his name, banging on the door and other calls for response, defendants entered the cell, according to the complaint.

But Aldrich was stiff and his hands and face were blue.

After several measures were taken to attempt to save Aldrich's life, he was pronounced dead at 1:46 a.m. on December 15, 2021.

Requests for comment from the Saginaw County Sherriff's office and County Commissioner were not returned in time for publication.