US military shoots down object over Lake Huron

An F-16 fighter jet shot down an object Sunday over Lake Huron on the U.S. side of the border with Canada that a Michigan congressman said flew over the state and other parts of the country, the fourth incident over North American airspace during the past eight days that one lawmaker called "disturbing."

The object traveled over an unspecified part of inland Michigan, according to U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, the Caledonia Republican who was briefed by federal officials about the incident.

"This object flew over Michigan and other parts of the country," said Moolenaar, who represents part of the northern Lower Peninsula, in a statement. "I hope it will quickly be recovered and identified with more information made available to the public as soon as possible. I will continue to be in contact with officials at the Department of Defense to help ensure Michigan residents are safe."

The Department of Defense said that at 2:42 p.m. Sunday an F-16 fired an AIM9x Sidewinder missile to shoot down an "airborne object" flying at about 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in Michigan.

"Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation," the Pentagon statement said. "The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery. There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected."

The DOD said it did not assess the object to be a "kinetic military threat to anything on the ground" but deemed it a flight safety hazard and a threat" due to its potential surveillance capabilities."

"Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more," the Pentagon statement said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected the object Sunday morning and tracked it both visually and via radar, according to DOD.

"Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites," the Pentagon said.

The office of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security committee, said it was Minnesota National Guard F-16 pilots that shot the object down, taking off from the Wisconsin National Guard's Truax Airfield, according to DOD briefings.

Peters said he had been in touch with U.S. authorities about the closure of airspace.

"I've been in touch with the Pentagon, DHS, and FAA regarding the closure of air space over the Great Lakes," Peters tweeted. "I'm glad the object was neutralized over Lake Huron and I'll continue pressing (Department of Defense) for transparency."

The incident prompted U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, to call the shootdown disquieting.

“The increasing incidents of unidentified objects, the latest over Lake Huron in Michigan airspace, are disturbing," Dingell said in a statement. "We need the facts about where they are originating from, what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing. Our national security is of the utmost importance, and we must work in a bipartisan way with this administration and all relevant partners for answers and the appropriate reaction."

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, earlier Sunday said "the American people deserve far more answers than we have" as he described the incident as the U.S. military having "decommissioned another 'object' over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots."

Earlier Sunday, airspace over part of another Great Lake, Lake Michigan, briefly was closed for national defense purposes. NORAD said that with the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, a temporary flight restriction began at about noon Sunday "to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area." A tweet, posted at 1:44 p.m., announced the restriction had been lifted.

The FAA told pilots the airspace was classified as national defense airspace, instructed them to avoid the area and leave immediately if already in it, warning them of possible administrative and criminal actions if the directive was not followed.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the object was "swiftly, safely and securely taken down."

"Our national security and safety is always a top priority," Whitmer tweeted. "I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace."

U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, confirmed the military takedown of the object in tweets.

"Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters," Slotkin tweeted. "We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose.

"As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage."

"We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days," she tweeted earlier Sunday, "but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters."

Political consultant John Yob and his wife were sitting on the deck of their cottage on the state's Old Mission Peninsula outside of Traverse City. He said he had just read about the airspace being shut down, when the couple heard "sonic booms" above them.

“It was surreal — like we were in a movie — sitting on our deck on Old Mission Peninsula reading about Lake Michigan airspace being shutdown and suddenly hearing jets break the sound barrier flying very fast above us,” he said. "My wife said, 'Oh my God. They are right above us.'"

It was around 1:30 p.m. when they heard the sounds, and Yob said he assumed that American military jets were above them due to the airspace having shut down. But they didn't know for another 90 minutes that an object had been shot down.

"I feel like these are crazy times we are living in," Yob said, "and there's probably more to the story than what our government and others governments are currently giving us."

The downing comes after earlier objects in Alaska and Canada were shot out of the sky because they were flying at altitudes that posed a threat to commercial aircraft, according to the officials, who had knowledge of the downings and spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operations.

An object shot down Saturday over the Yukon was described by U.S. officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the balloon the size of three school buses hit by a missile Feb. 4 while drifting off the South Carolina coast after traversing the country. A flying object brought down over the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.

Both were believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended from them, according to the officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Officials were not able to say who launched the objects and were seeking to figure out their origin.

U.S. officials said the two more recent objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the U.S. missile strike. They said the Alaska and Canada objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the Trump administration.

