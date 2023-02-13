Benton Harbor water meets lead standards for third straight period, state says

Benton Harbor's drinking water met standards for lead levels in the latest round of monitoring, the third straight six-month period for which lead readings were below the federal action level, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Monday.

Benton Harbor was placed under a state advisory in 2018 after high lead levels were discovered in the city's drinking water, triggering six-month reviews instead of annual sampling. Lead is a potent neurotoxin that can cause brain damage and developmental delays. Nearly 10,000 people use the city's drinking water system.

EGLE tested water at 65 locations, including 39 residential sites between July 1 and Dec. 31 last year. Ninety percent of the test results showed the water contained lead levels at nine parts per billion or lower. No level of lead is considered safe, especially for children.

Two residential sites had lead levels above 15 parts per billion, which is the federal action level for lead safety. The lead service lines at those sites were replaced after sampling, EGLE said.

The latest round of sampling showed lead levels that were lower than the previous two sampling periods and marked the third consecutive time in 18 months Benton Harbor's drinking water met the safety standard.

"This is positive news and proof that Benton Harbor's critical infrastructure work has led to lower exposures from lead service lines," Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division said in a Monday statement. "Having said that, today's news does not lessen the need for continued education around proper use of filters, removing lead plumbing from inside homes, and continued improvements to the operation of the drinking water system."

The Black-majority southwest Michigan city had three straight years of lead levels in the drinking water that exceeded the state and federal action standards of 15 ppb through the first half of 2021. The Detroit News reported in 2021 that state environmental and city officials were slow to deal with the lead contamination crisis by not warning residents that the drinking water was unsafe and that its corrosion control measures hadn't worked.

The state in late September 2021 began providing free bottled water and water filters for tap faucets after a group of concerned residents, safe water advocates and environmentalists filed an emergency petition seeking federal intervention to restore safe drinking water in Benton Harbor.

Besides treating the water with corrosion chemical blend, state officials have expedited efforts to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines. The initiative is 99.5% complete, according to a state dashboard. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive in 2021, ordering state departments to "expeditiously" replace lead service lines.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still recommends residents use filtered or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing food and mixing infant formula until the department confirms that their home's plumbing is is lead-free. More information about that process is available online at bit.ly/drinkingwaterroadmap.

State drinking water experts are working with Benton Harbor water treatment plant staff to enhance the plant's corrosion control processes, which reduces the amount of lead that dissolves into water when it passes through lead fixtures.

