Body of ice climber who fell from Pictured Rocks recovered in Lake Superior

The body of a 31-year old Gaylord man missing since last week after he fell from Pictured Rocks was found Sunday in Lake Superior.

James Bake fell into Lake Superior Feb. 7th while climbing in the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising.

Multiple agencies and police officials searched for Bake and on Sunday, weather and wave conditions on Lake Superior allowed for the Alger Country Sheriff’s Department to search the water with an "unmanned aerial vehicle," according to a release from the National Park Service.

Bake's body was located underwater approximately 30 yards offshore on Sunday evening.

Sunday's recovery effort involved multiple agencies, including the Michigan State Police Dive Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, an Ice Rescue Team from Marquette, Superior High Angle Professionals (SHARP) rope rescue team, and the National Park Service.

"Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore staff are saddened by this loss," David Horne, the parks' superintendent said in a press release Monday. "Our entire community extends sincere condolences to Mr. Bake’s family and friends."

Miners Castle is one of the most famous landmarks along the Pictured Rocks shoreline