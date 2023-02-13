Dingell urges Michigan's EGLE to reject Wolverine World Wide PFAS cleanup plan

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell sent a letter to Michigan's top environment official Monday, urging him to reject the cleanup plan a company submitted for a notorious PFAS site in west Michigan.

Wolverine World Wide submitted its latest version of a PFAS remediation plan to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Dec. 1, outlining its proposal for building a system to address PFAS pollution at its former tannery in Rockford and prevent it from entering the nearby Rum Creek and the Rogue River.

EGLE issued Wolverine a violation notice in October after finding the company had not met a previously approved timeline for cleanup work and needed to modify its plans to adequately capture groundwater on the site. The department ordered the company to write an amended plan, which is under review.

Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, said the latest plan "is insufficient to adequately clean-up this site and prevent the spread of harmful forever chemicals into the Rogue River and surrounding environment." In the Monday letter, she urged EGLE acting Director Dan Eichinger to ensure the company submits "the strongest plan possible."

Dingell said the company's plan lacks sufficient testing and monitoring, and argued the proposed pollution interceptor system would allow PFAS to slip by into area waterways. She also urged EGLE to ensure cleanup work happens fast.

"We share a collective responsibility to protect our environment and public health," Dingell said. "Therefore, it is of paramount importance that we ensure the clean-up of contaminated sites across Michigan — like the former Wolverine World Wide, Inc. tannery site in Rockford — by the parties responsible for the pollution are carried out swiftly and comprehensively in order to prevent further exposure and mitigate the existing health risks."

PFAS chemicals are man-made and used widely in consumer products including stain-resistant fabric, food packaging and cosmetics. There are thousands of different PFAS chemicals; they are known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment.

A community group alerted state environment officials to violations at the tannery site when it was demolished in 2010 and 2011. State officials inspected the site in 2011 but did not find substantive violations at that time, according to an EGLE timeline. The group then petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess the site, which the agency did in 2012.

Wolverine, EGLE and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted investigations at the site starting in 2011, uncovering some high readings of pollutants like volatile organic compounds, ammonia and cyanide. The company discovered high levels of PFAS contamination at the site in 2017.

The state and company entered into a consent decree in 2020 that stipulated the company's cleanup responsibilities.

Wolverine also entered into an administrative settlement agreement with the EPA in 2020.

