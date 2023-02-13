Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites light up Metro Detroit sky, will return

A train of lights visible in the sky Sunday night over part of the United States caused a stir but is expected to make another appearance.

The lights were a glimpse of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink Satellites, according to media reports.

Musk even joked about the lights in a tweet Sunday. "Don't worry, just some of my friends stopping by ...," he said.

The satellites, which are used to provide internet service to remote corners of the world, raised more than a few eyebrows Sunday hours after an unidentified object that flew over Michigan and part of the U.S. was shot down above Lake Huron.

According to the official website for SpaceX Starlink Satellites, they were visible from much of Metro Detroit at about 7:37 p.m. Sunday.

It also says they'll be visible again at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday and at 6:54 p.m. Thursday.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the objective of enabling people to live on other planets.