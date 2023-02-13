New UM president Santa Ono to be inaugurated March 7

The Detroit News

The inauguration for the president of the University of Michigan will be held March 7.

Santa Ono, who was president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia, assumed the Michigan post last year but the formal ceremony will be in March. He is the school’s 15th president.

He replaced Mary Sue Coleman, who served an interim role after the departure of Mark Schlissel. Schlissel was removed after the discovery of emails that described an alleged inappropriate relationship between him and a subordinate.

The inauguration, which will be held at Hill Auditorium, will include a symposium and community reception.

Among the speakers will be Victor Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine; Hanna Holborn Gray, a historian who is the former president of the University of Chicago and Yale University; and Earl Lewis, founding director of the U-M Center for Social Solutions.

Free tickets for the Hill Auditorium ceremony are available at the Union Ticket Office.

Events open to the public include:

—8 a.m.: Flag raising at the Law Quad

—9-11:30 a.m.: Symposium at Stamps Auditorium in the Walgreen Drama Center, 1226 Murfin Ave.

—2:30 p.m.: Procession including Ingalls Mall, 881 N. University Ave., and the Diag, ending at Hill Auditorium

—3-4 p.m.: Ceremony at Hill Auditorium, 825 N. University Ave.

—4-5:30 p.m.: Community reception at Ingalls Mall