Warmer weather coming after Valentine's Day for southeast Michigan

Temperatures will get warmer than normal this week, possibly hitting a high of 61 degrees on Wednesday, more than 30 degrees warmer than the average for Detroit in mid-February.

The National Weather Service's Detroit office reports breezy weather Monday and Tuesday with temperatures getting in the high 40s. Monday night's weather may drop as low as 27 degrees.

The weather service tweeted Monday that there will be "warmer than average temperatures through mid-week and precipitation chances during the mid to late week. Gusty conditions will also develop for Wednesday."

Valentine's Day will see temperatures in the high 40s, rain showers in the evening, and wind gusts around 20 miles per hour. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 40s as the day of love comes to an end.

Although, there are high chances of rain Wednesday, it expected to subdue in the morning, leaving Wednesday afternoon partly sunny with wind gusts and warm temperatures, reaching 60 degrees and falling in the 30s in the evening.

According to National Weather Service, the average temperature for Detroit on Feb. 15 is typically around 28 degrees. The record is from 1964 when temperatures hit 66 degrees.

Thursday and Friday is when colder air is expected to return for southeast Michigan. During the day, weather is expected to be around 40 degrees.