24-hour counseling to be available to MSU students after shooting

Free, confidential, 24-hour counseling will be available to Michigan State University students starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, the school announced on Twitter.

The counselors are available at the Hannah Community Center and students can also call (517) 355-8270 and press 1 at the prompt. Community members can call (517) 346-8460.

The resources have been made available after Monday night's deadly shooting rampage. A 43-year-old gunman came to campus and killed three individuals. Several more were injured and five remain in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and police were unsure of his suspect motivation. They said he was not affiliated with MSU. Police were not able to confirm if any of the victims or students are faculty.

The shooting began at Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. Monday and a campus-wide shelter-in-place order lasted for hours. MSU classes and other activities have been canceled for the next two days.

A press conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. where details will be shared about the five who were wounded and are now at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

