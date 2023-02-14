Church reaches out to MSU community in vigil

Some in the Michigan State University community gathered Tuesday for a vigil at a church near where three students were killed and five injured on campus Monday night.

Pastor Jermaine Gayle of the University Seventh-day Adventist Church, who also is the chaplain for the East Lansing Police Department, called for the community to come together and tend to each other after the tragedy.

"We wanted to gather together as a community to grieve the loss of our friends, and also to process the experience of trauma that many of our other friends are currently experiencing," Gayle told the more than two dozen people gathered.

Members of the congregation, which includes students, alumni and other members of the university community, sang hymns and heard words of hope from faith leaders.

Pastor Steven Conway, who came to East Lansing from the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Troy, called on East Lansing Officer Ryan Kuhn to speak about what it had been like for him as an East Lansing officer faced with a tragedy on campus, and the gathering prayed for him.

"As an officer, you deal with crises like these tragedies and sometimes it’s overwhelming to come into work under the circumstances," Kuhn said.

Kuhn encouraged attendees to manage the stress of another tragedy and to reach out to family and loved ones.

After the vigil, the church provided grief counselors and Gayle encouraged anyone in the MSU community, including those who live nearby, to seek support.

"This is literally our home. This is our community," Gayle said. "We realized that this is a moment of deep pain and hurt for many people and we thought that one good way that we could come together as a community to heal is in this setting."

Leaders at the church said it's possible that the church will host more vigils though it will continue to provide access to grief counselors.