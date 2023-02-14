Graduates of Grosse Pointe, Clawson identified as MSU shooting victims

The three victims who were killed in a shooting at Michigan State University were high graduates from Grosse Pointe and Clawson, school district officials and police confirmed Tuesday.

Brian Fraser was an MSU sophomore from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner was an MSU junior from Clawson, according to MSU police. The third victim's name hasn't been publicly released.

Five other MSU students are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Fraser, 20, played lacrosse at Grosse Pointe South High School.

"He was a good kid," said his father, Sean Fraser. "He was loved by everyone."

In a letter sent to the families of Grosse Pointe school students, Superintendent Jon Dean wrote that "both Grosse Pointe North and South each have a recent graduate that died from their injuries last night at MSU."

"Our hearts go out to MSU and to our GPPSS community," said Dean, who confirmed both students were graduates of the class of 2021.

The other MSU student, Verner, was from Clawson High School, according to the Clawson School District.

"I have spoken to the family and they have given me permission to share the following information. Alexandria Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, passed away last night on the campus of Michigan State University," Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger wrote to parents of the district.

Shellenbarger noted that "Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life."

The three students were fatally shot Monday night after a gunman believed to be a 43-year-old Lansing man terrorized the East Lansing campus. The shootings occurred in Berkey Hall and the nearby MSU Student Union building along Grand River Avenue on the north end of MSU's campus near downtown East Lansing.

