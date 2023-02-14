1 of 5 wounded MSU students identified

One of the five Michigan State University students wounded and hospitalized in a campus shooting rampage was identified Tuesday through a GoFundMe fundraiser page to raise money for her care and family's expenses.

The sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez said her sibling is a hospitality business junior at MSU and a student in the university's College Assistance Migrant Program.

Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote on a GoFundMe page that her sister faces "months of care and subsequent rehabilitation."

"Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote. "The situation is made more challenging as Guadalupe does not have insurance ..."

Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote that she and her family members, who are farm workers, traveled from southwest Florida to be by her sister's side.

"She is a leader in the community and beyond," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote of her sister. "Lupe is incredibly hard-working, focused, and ambitious, choosing a career path that's never been explored in our family. It allows her to travel, learn, and challenge herself. She's always one to stand up for our community and speak out for those marginalized voices like our own."

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is listed as a student at MSU's Broad College of Business. Last fall, the college featured her in some of its publications about student internships. She spent last summer interning at a Hyatt Regency near Seattle, according to the Broad college literature.

A shooter rampaged through MSU's campus on Monday, killing three students and injuring five others before taking his own life.

Police and family members confirmed that those who died are Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe; Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson and Arielle Anderson, a sophomore from Harper Woods. The 43-year-old suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lansing, police said.

Five MSU students remain hospitalized from unspecified injuries sustained in the shootings at two MSU buildings.

John Foren, a spokesman for Sparrow Hospital, said late Tuesday that all five victims remain in critical condition.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant declined to confirm that Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was among the injured.

"At this time we are not confirming the identities of any of our students who are in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital as a result of the attack," Guerrant said.

Selena Huapilla-Perez organized the Go Fund Me fundraiser wrote that while her family is grateful that Guadalupe "remains with us, we are devastated by the violence that has impacted so many."

As of Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe page had generated more than $100,000 in donations.

"We joke that Lupe would never ask for help," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote. "I thank you all so much for helping us proceed at a time we couldn't have imagined. "

