MSU students after shooting tragedy: 'You never think it will be your school. Then it is'

Kara Berg

The Detroit News

Michigan State University student Lindsey Van Hekken was at the Student Union with two friends, eating in the dining area Monday evening, when she thought she heard a loud bang.

With experience in the restaurant industry, she thought it was a heavy pan dropping. Her friends, on the other hand, thought it was balloons leftover from the Super Bowl that were popping.

Neither was true. It was gunfire.

"It was all kind of blurry," said Van Hekken, whose two friends pulled her under the table to take cover. "…I kind of feel like I blacked out. I remember saying, 'Oh my god. Oh my god, over and over again.'"

Just hours after a gunman opened fire on Michigan State's campus, killing three and injuring five before taking his own life, campus was eerily quiet Tuesday morning as students and staff tried to make sense of what had just unfolded. With just over 50,000 students, Michigan State University is Michigan's second largest university.

After leaving the Union, Van Hekken remembers running to Landon Hall where she lives. She barricaded her door with a dresser and starting hyperventilating.

"You never think it will be your school. And then it is," she said Tuesday.

Grace Sobeck, who also lives in Landon Hall with her window faces the Union, had noise canceling headphones Monday evening and was talking to her boyfriend so she didn't hear any shots. Her friend who was in the Union called her and told her about the shooting.

Living on Grand River, Sobeck said she's pretty used to police sirens. But hearing them for 10 minutes straight freaked her out. She hid under her bed with her doors locked for about 30 minutes, until university police confirmed the shooting in an emergency text to the campus community. Then she barricaded her door and moved to her closet to get away from the windows.

When police came onto her floor, checking each room to make sure everyone was safe and to check for the suspect, she wasn't sure at first if they were real, she said. She'd heard rumors the shooter was pretending to be a cop to get people to open their doors.

It was "kind of surreal" to see the officers at her door, some with long rifles, Sobeck said. "It very much felt like a movie," she said.

As a Resident Assistant at Landon, Sobeck's next concern after her safety was if all her residents were OK. She said her bosses and coworkers stayed in contact with her and were able to provide information to keep calm.

But she still wondered: "How am I going to make them feel safe if I don't feel safe?"

Some residents were terrified, she said. She said she told them to rely on official communications and not listen to everything they hear on social media.

"The hearsay perpetuates the fear," Sobeck said.

Her friend, senior Gabbie Scott, echoed that. She lives in Gilchrist Hall and was listening to the police scanner during the manhunt.

At one point, she heard a call that reported shots fired at Gilchrist. She had her window cracked and hadn't heard the shots and knew it wasn't real, she said, but it startled her.