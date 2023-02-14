Parkland parents speak out against gun violence in wake of MSU shooting

The Detroit News

Nearly five years to the day after their 14-year-old daughter was killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., the parents of one victim called for action against gun violence after a man shot and killed three people and wounded several others at Michigan State University.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, said in a tweet: "Tomorrow will be five years since the Parkland shooting where my daughter Jaime was killed. She should be in college now. I can't believe this news happening tonight. Sending love to all. America, WAKE THE F--- UP!!!"

His wife and Jamie's mother, Jennifer Guttenberg, also tweeted after the shooting at MSU.

"Please stop calling the 5-year mark since my daughter lost her life in the Parkland school shooting an 'anniversary.' There is nothing to celebrate. Now Michigan State is added to the list. My heart goes out to them. It’s sickening that this is the norm," she tweeted.

The Guttenbergs started Orange Ribbons for Jaime in honor of their 14-year-old daughter who loved dance and dogs and planned to become a pediatric physical therapist. The group's name comes from the orange ribbons Jaime's dance troupe made after her death.

In November, the Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to 17 terms of life in prison without parole. He was also sentenced to an additional 17 for the attempted murders of those he wounded.

Cruz was a former student at the high school and was 19 at the time of the shooting.