Five victims of MSU shooting remain in critical condition

Hannah Mackay
The Detroit News
The five injured victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said spokesman Corey Alexander on Wednesday morning.

The five, all MSU students, were injured during a shooting Monday night that took the lives of three other classmates, all from Metro Detroit ― Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner

Four of the hospitalized victims required surgical intervention, Sparrow's  Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin said Tuesday morning.

Sparrow Hospital, 1215 E Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI.

One of the wounded victims has been identified in a GoFundMe as Guadalupe "Lupe" Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality business junior and participant in the university's College Assistance Migrant Program. MSU declined to confirm if Huapilla-Perez was one of the five wounded students.

Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, started the fundraiser and wrote that Lupe's recovery will require, "months of care and subsequent rehabilitation." Over $185,000 in donations has been raised for the Huapilla-Perez family, who traveled to Michigan from Florida to be with Lupe, as of Wednesday morning.

