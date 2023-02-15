MSU shooting prompts Capitol protest for stricter gun laws in Michigan

Lansing — More than 100 Michigan State University students sat in lines Wednesday in front of the state Capitol, mimicking the positions they’ve adopted in lockdown drills throughout their education two days after a shooting on the university’s campus.

The shooting claimed the lives of three students and injured five others who were being cared for at Sparrow Hospital, a facility visible one mile down on Michigan Avenue from where the students held their sit-in.

On Monday night, suspected gunman Anthony McRae opened fire in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, killing students Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser.

Several MSU students, including at least one survivor of the deadly November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, spoke from the stage alongside lawmakers who promised immediate action on gun regulations.

“I want you to know that it is different, and it is enough, and we will make a change,” said Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Township.

The protest, held before the Michigan House was scheduled to convene at 1:230 p.m., comes as Democratic lawmakers now in the majority have promised immediate action on gun regulations.

More:Michigan Senate will be 'taking action soon' on gun legislation after MSU shooting, majority leader says

Lawmakers are crafting bills that would require stricter universal background checks for handgun purchases, a safe gun storage law and a red flag law to allow police to petition a judge to temporarily take away weapons from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for those gun regulations in her State of the State address last month.

Speakers on Wednesday demanded expedited action, noting the Democratic majority in the House was able to pass tax legislation within a few weeks of the start of the new legislative session. Democrats have a narrow 56-54 majority in the House and 20-18 majority in the Senate.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, speaking from the Capitol steps, said she was “freaking furious” to be speaking on another incident of gun violence, a little more than a year after the Oxford shooting.

“You either decide you give a crap about children and say you’ll do something to protect them, or you do not care about children,” said Slotkin, D-Lansing.

