Timeline of deadly campus shooting at Michigan State University

The Detroit News

Here's a timeline of the deadly shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13:

8:15 p.m. Monday: After a gunshot is heard outside a classroom in Berkey Hall, the gunman entered the room and fires several shots, witnesses said.

8:18 p.m.: People called 911 to report a shooting inside Berkey Hall, an academic building on the north side of the East Lansing campus along Grand River Avenue. Shortly thereafter, shots were reported at the MSU Union building, about three blocks west of Berkey Hall along Grand River.

8:31 p.m.: University police issued a campuswide alert to secure in place. A manhunt ensues.

10:04 p.m.: A second alert by police warned that “a person is actively shooting” on campus. It told people to secure in place, mute cell phones and stay quiet. The suspect was described as a “short male with mask.” There are multiple false reports of gunfire across campus, police said.

10:26 p.m.: All campus activities were canceled for 48 hours.

11 p.m.: Authorities said five people were shot, some with life-threatening injuries. Campus security cameras caught images of the suspect.

11:18 p.m.: Two photos were released that showed the suspect in a stairway wearing a jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap.

11:35 p.m.: The suspect was located. Police later say a citizen recognized him in the Lansing area, miles from campus.

11:36 p.m.: Police announced three fatalities in addition to the five people wounded.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday: Police reported the suspect was found off-campus nearly five miles away from the MSU Union building in Lansing at North Larch Street and Lake Lansing Road, and was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. MSU's notice to shelter in place was lifted.

12:58 a.m.: “This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, an MSU alumnus, said of the deadly shootings on campus. “Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer.”

1:21 a.m.: Authorities designated a spot for parents to pick up students wishing to leave campus.

8 a.m.: At a news conference, police said all eight shooting victims are students. Five remain in critical condition.

The gunman was identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, of Lansing.

3:12 p.m.: MSU police identify two of the three victims: Grosse Pointe sophomore Brian Fraser and Clawson junior Alexandria Verner. The third victim, Arielle Anderson, was identified by her family. She was a graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School.

More:Graduates of Grosse Pointe, Clawson identified as MSU shooting victims