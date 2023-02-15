Vigils, prayer services planned across Michigan for MSU shooting victims

Vigils and prayer services are planned across Michigan this week in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five critically wounded.

MSU will hold its own vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock, a campus landmark located between North Shaw Lane and Auditorium Road off Farm Lane. Speakers will include MSU's Interim President Teresa Woodruff; Rema Vassar, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees; Jo Kovach, president of the Associated Students of MSU; university chaplains and others.

The vigil "will focus on supporting and nurturing our entire community as the healing process slowly begins," according to a press release. "First responders also will be recognized for their quick, heroic and lifesaving actions.

A shooter came to MSU's campus Monday night and took the lives of three students ― Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods and Alexandra Verner of Clawson. Five more were injured and remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Vigils and in-person gatherings to remember all of the victims include:

Western Michigan University's Bernhard Center North Ballroom, 1903 W Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Feb. 15.

Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills on Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15.

University of Michigan Dearborn's Renick University Center patio, 4901 Evergreen Road, Dearborn on Wednesday, at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15.

The Rock at Michigan State University, located between North Shaw Lane and Auditorium Road off Farm Lane in East Lansing, at 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church, 211 Moross Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The University of Michigan Diag, 913 S University Ave., Ann Arbor, at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Feb. 15. The Rail, Words of Hope 4 Life Community Center, 2071 E West Maple Rd Suite E503, Commerce Charter Township, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lake Shore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Clawson High School Football Field, 650 W Elmwood Ave, Clawson, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Grosse Pointe Farms' St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church was packed full Tuesday night as the community gathered to remember Fraser and pray for the other victims. Hundreds also attended a vigil on the Clawson High School football field honoring former student-athlete Alex Verner Tuesday night as well.