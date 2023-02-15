Winter weather advisory calls for snow, sleet in parts of Michigan

The Detroit News

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of mid-, southeast and west Michigan for Thursday through early Friday, a blunt reminder of winter after the temperature reached a high of 60 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gusting winds have knocked out power to more than 19,000 DTE Energy customers by Wednesday night. Outages are scattered through Metro Detroit, with higher numbers near Ypsilanti and pockets of smaller outages near Imlay City.

Consumers Energy reported 6,179 people affected by outages.

Wind gusts reached 45 mph at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airfield, 53 mph in Pellston, 46 mph in Gaylord, 52 mph in Mount Pleasant, Edgemont Park in Ingham County and Ionia, according to weather service storm reports.

Metro Detroit saw a high of 60 at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, 25 degrees higher than normal, the weather service reported. The record high is 66 for the day in 1954; the normal temperature for the day is 35.

The advisory for mid-Michigan is from 10 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. Snow mixed with sleet is expected, with snow accumulations of up to 5 inches, the National Weather Service reported. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties are under the advisory. Peak intensity is likely from 1-5 p.m. Thursday with more snow likely Thursday night.

North of M-20, an increasing mix of sleet is expected approaching M-46, the weather service said.

In southeast Michigan, a winter advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. A mix of snow and sleet is expected Thursday morning, which changes to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon, the service said.

Up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with ice accumulation of up to a 1/10 of an inch.

Areas affected include Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

An advisory also is in effect for parts of west Michigan, including Ionia, Clinton, Barry, Eaton, Ingham and Van Buren counties from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.