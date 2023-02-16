A community pays respects to Northwestern High student

The community paid its respects Thursday for Cartier Woods, a senior at Detroit's Northwestern High School who died last week after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January.

Woods has been remembered as a good kid and a prolific basketball player. He played football for Northwestern, and played as quarterback, tight end and linebacker in the fall season.

As part of Woods' funeral Thursday, the funeral procession was carried to Northwestern High School in horse and buggy so classmates and others had a chance to say goodbye. Mourners were dressed against the cold as they stood along Grand Boulevard, some holding up cell phones, watching as the solemn procession of the two-horse drawn carriage passed by.

Doves were released before the procession moved through the city.

--The Detroit News