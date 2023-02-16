Arielle Anderson's family launches fundraiser for slain MSU student; vigil planned

The family of Arielle Anderson, one of three Michigan State University students killed in East Lansing on Monday, has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The money will go to a memorial for Anderson and to support her family as they grieve, Tim Davis, Anderson's uncle, told The Detroit News.

"We've heard a lot from people asking if we had one," Davis said. "We just wanted to create something for people who want to support and donate."

Anderson is remembered as a well-liked and kind-hearted member of her community. She worked hard in school, her family said, and she was working to graduate from Michigan State early. Her mother, Dawana Davis, explained earlier this week that her name is pronounced ARE-ee-el.

Anderson was a quiet girl who aspired to be a surgeon. It was her goal to support others in that way, her mom said, which matches the love and infectious smile she shared with others.

She graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021. She was an avid photographer, a hobby she picked up with her uncle. Her work was featured in the 2021 Grosse Pointe Artists Association annual "Promising Artists Exhibition," where she shared a photo she took with a dark room, a flash light and a long exposure, giving her piece a sort of blurred effect. The series was called "Slowly Fading," the GPAA confirmed, and the photos focused on how different mental illnesses can affect people in their day-to-day lives.

Anderson's family has asked for privacy as they grieve. They didn't plan to start a fundraiser, Davis said. But the response from people who wanted to help prompted the family to develop a GoFundMe.

"Everyone is really showing up for us, and we appreciate that," Davis said.

The fundraiser, launched Thursday, can be found at gofundme.com/f/support-for-arielle-anderson. Comments on the fundraiser wished Anderson peace and sent well wishes to those who loved her.

A service for Anderson is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday at the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 800 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The church is near Grosse Pointe North High School, Davis said. The public is invited to join.