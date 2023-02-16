Biden says nothing suggests flying objects were spy balloons

Washington – President Joe Biden sought to calm Americans' nerves but offered few answers when speaking Thursday about the three most recent unidentified objects blasted out of the sky by U.S. fighter jets, including a "four-wheeler" sized object taken down over Lake Huron on Sunday.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they're related to China's spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country," Biden said in remarks Thursday at the White House.

"The Intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions, studying weather or conducting other scientific research."

Biden said he acted "out of an abundance of caution" when he gave the order to shoot down the three objects due to their potential "hazards" to civilian air traffic and because officials could not rule out the surveillance risk to "sensitive" facilities.

Biden said he's asked his staff, led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, to review and develop "sharper" rules for dealing with high-altitude unidentified objects in the fugure, distinguishing between those posing a safety or security risk and those that do not. Those guidelines would be shared with Congress but remain classified, he said.

"But make no mistake: If any object presents a threat to the safety, security of the American people, I will take it down," Biden said.

The Lake Huron shootdown on Sunday afternoon marked the third incident over North American airspace over three days, with officials saying they haven't been able to definitively assess what the three most recent objects are or even what propels them to remain airborne. That followed the Feb. 4 shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

Recovery efforts are underway, though White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Thursday that rough weather has made it “very difficult” to recover debris so far, delaying progress.

Biden emphasized there's no evidence there has been an increase in the number of high-altitude objects flying over the United States, acknowledging that countries, companies and research organizations operate such devices "for purposes that are not nefarious," such as scientific research.

"We're now just seeing more of them, partially because of the steps we've taken to increase our radars and narrow our radars," Biden said.

The Democratic president said his administration will create an inventory of unmanned, airborne objects in U.S. airspace and execute new measures to improve officials' capacity to detect such objects. He also aims to update regulations for launching and maintaining such unmanned objects in the skies over the U.S.

Biden's remarks came the day after Michigan's entire congressional delegation sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requesting a classified briefing "as soon as possible" about the "unidentified aerial phenomena" that passed over the Upper Peninsula and was shot down over Lake Huron.

"We know there are several questions regarding these objects, their origin, attributes, intent, and the threats they may pose to our nation," the lawmakers wrote.

"We hope to engage with you and officials in the Defense Department as soon as possible to gain a better understanding of these objects and the issues they may pose for Michigan’s airspace and strategic assets and those of the nation."

The F-16 fighter jet from an Air National Guard unit based in Duluth, Minnesota, shot down the unidentified octagonal-shaped object at 2:42 p.m. Sunday using an AIM9x Sidewinder missile at about 20,000 feet of altitude over Lake Huron on the U.S. side of the border with Canada, officials have said.

The first air-to-air missile the F-16 pilot fired at the object was a miss, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley acknowledged Tuesday, but the second air-to-air missile successfully hit the object. "Yes, the first shot missed," Milley told reporters. "The missile landed harmlessly in the water of Lake Huron. We tracked it all the way down."

Biden defended his response to the Chinese spy balloon uproar, saying his team tracked it and learned how it operates while protecting “sensitive” sites against surveillance collection.

“We waited until it was safety over water, which would not only protect civilians but also enable us to recover substantial components for further analytics,” Biden said. “And then we shot it down, sending a clear message -- clear message -- that the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable.”

He also noted that the administration on Friday sanctioned six Chinese aerospace firms that directly support the the Chinese army’s aerospace program.

