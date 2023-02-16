Details emerge about 5 wounded in MSU shooting

The Detroit News

Details are emerging about the five students wounded in a deadly shooting rampage Monday at Michigan State University.

According to Chinadaily.com, two of the wounded students are Chinese but are "out of danger following surgery at a hospital," based on information from the Chinese Consulate in Chicago. A call and email to the Chinese Consulate weren't immediately returned Thursday morning.

Another wounded student is a Hartland High School graduate, according to media reports.

The MSU Police and Public Safety department will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday morning to share more information about the shooting that killed three and injured five. The gunman later took his own life as police surrounded him several miles from campus.

Sparrow Hospital on Wednesday said all five wounded students remained in critical condition.

A sister of one of the five wounded, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, created an online fundraiser that has already raised more than $200,000 to pay for medical bills. Huapilla-Perez is a hospitality business junior at MSU and a student in the university's College Assistance Migrant Program.

Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, wrote on a GoFundMe page that Guadalupe faces "months of care and subsequent rehabilitation."