MSU will hold update on latest developments in mass shooting

East Lansing — Michigan State University officials are set to hold a 10 a.m. Thursday media update on Monday night's mass shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

Two students were shot dead at Berkey Hall, while another was killed at the MSU Union. They were Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson.

Friends and family described Anderson as a soft-spoken standout student, a shutterbug and innocent; Fraser as a fraternity chapter president who played lacrosse and had an infectious smile; and Verner was a quiet go-getter who liked to comfort people and was going to become a forensic scientist.

Sparrow Hospital officials on Wednesday said the five wounded students remained in critical condition, but details have emerged about them. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a Wednesday evening vigil at MSU that she talked that day to two of the students at the hospital.

One of five Michigan State University students critically wounded during a campus shooting rampage has been identified through a GoFundMe fundraiser page to raise money for her care and family's expenses.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality business junior at MSU and a student in the university's College Assistance Migrant Program, was identified by her sister Selena Haupilla-Perez on a GoFundMe page. She said her sister faces "months of care and subsequent rehabilitation."

Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote that she and her family members, who are farm workers, traveled from southwest Florida to be by her sister's side.

Law enforcement officials have been tight-lipped on details about the shooting, but have identified 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who had a history of mental health issues and was charged with multiple gun-related crimes in 2019, as the believed gunman. McRae, who was found off-campus after dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified less than nine hours after police lifted a campus-wide shelter-in-place order following the mass shooting.

McRae, whom neighbors in Lansing described as a "hell-raiser" who practiced target shooting out his back door, also had a recent history with firearms. And his father, Michael McRae, 66, told The Detroit News that he had encouraged his son to get rid of his guns.

State and federal laws allowed Anthony McRae to purchase a firearm soon after his probation for a gun crime ended in May 2021, 20 months before he was accused of going on Monday night's deadly shooting rampage, according to a Detroit News analysis.

