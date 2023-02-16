University of Michigan renames College of Education; approves plan for 2,300-bed residence hall

University of Michigan leaders announced a few major developments for the school during a Board of Regents meeting Thursday.

The University of Michigan School of Education will now be called the Marsal School of Education following a $50 million gift to the university from the Marsal family, University President Santa J. Ono announced during the meeting.

The Marsal family, consisting of two generations of UM graduates, Kathleen and Bryan Marsal and their children, Megan Kirsch Marsal and Michael Marsal, has now committed more than $55 million to the university, Ono said.

"Education is the most important investment we can make, yet we see a disconnect between what our society expects from education and the respect afforded education professionals," Kathleen Marsal said in a news release Thursday.

Kathleen Marsal is a former vice president and director of taxes at Citibank and graduated from UM in 1972 and served on the education school's Dean's Advisory Council for over 10 years, according to a news release from the university. Bryan Marsal graduated from UM with bachelor's and master's degrees in business in 1973 and 1975 and serves on the advisory board of the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

The gift from the Marsal family will be used to support a diverse population of teachers, create partnerships with schools around the state and fund research in education, Ono said.

The regents also approved a plan for a 2,300-bed residence hall that would be used for primarily for first-year UM students.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects presented the facility's plans, which include a 900-seat dining facility and a large walkway and lounge area for students.

The roof of the building will be outfitted with solar panels and will incorporate several energy-efficient measures, according to a news release. All of the cooking equipment is expected to be electric, making it the first all-electric facility of its kind in the nation.

The estimated total cost of the project is between $490 million and $540 million. A cost approval meeting is scheduled for May 18. The school's goal is to open 1,300 beds and the dining facility by Fall 2025, if plans all receive final approval.

This new facility is to be built at Elbel Field, where the university marching band practices in Central Campus. However, the marching band practice facilities will get their own revamp, doubling in space.

The regents approved the construction of a new 6.1-acre practice facility to be built on the Fingerle Lumber Company site that UM acquired in 2018.

The approved plans for the new practice field include 18 water bottle-filling stations, overhead cameras for practice, a sound amplification system and temporary shading to use in hot temperatures.

Work at the site is expected to start this month and conclude in time for the band to use it ahead of the 2023 football season. The project's estimated cost is $15.4 million, with funding provided by reserves, the university said in a release.

John Pasquale, who has been the director of the 400-member Michigan Marching Band since 2013, thanked the board before their approval for continuing to invest in an iconic part of campus that allows the school to retains its fans.

"This state-of-the-art classroom space with integrated technology will set a new standard in pageantry arts instruction and provide us a rehearsal facility that redefines boundaries of instructional efficiency, student assessment and creative output," Pasquale said in a statement.