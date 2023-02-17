Mich. UFO leader on object shot down over Lake Huron: It wasn't a UFO

Charles E. Ramirez and Hannah Mackay

The Detroit News

The head of Michigan's chapter of an international group that investigates UFOs doesn't believe what was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday was a UFO and said he's surprised by how much information the U.S. government is releasing about the aerial objects shot down in the past month.

"I'm surprised by how much they're putting out there," said Bill Konkolesky, State Director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network. "One would think these would be discreet missions to take these things down from our skies and that you probably wouldn't hear about them.

"They would just quietly take them down, recover them, do their research on them, and then come up with whatever they wanted to tell the general public," Konkolesky said. "But instead, what we're getting is 'Oh my Gosh, we're closing down the air space of Montana."

Konkolesky does not think the object shot down over Lake Huron is a UFO.

"In the way that people refer to UFOs being... vehicles that could do tremendous aerial maneuvers at high speeds, this is not at all the case of what was shut down and over Lake Huron," Konkolesky said. "This is not the type of maneuvering and behavior attributed to what a lot of people think of as UFOs."

Based in Cincinnati, the Mutual UFO Network, or MUFON, investigates and collects data on UFO sightings, promotes research on UFOs, and educates the public about them.

Earlier this month, U.S. officials said a fighter pilot shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Then three still-unidentified aerial objects were shot down last Sunday by American fighter jets, one over Lake Huron.

The pilot who shot down object Sunday described it as octagonal in shape and about the size of a four-wheeler, according to cockpit audio.

"This is the type of stuff that gets people invested in a story and grabs their attention," Konkolesky said. "I don't know why they're making such a big show, a big production out of it. It's like they're building suspense to make some sort of big statement about it. Whatever that could be, I don't know."

He said he's heard some people say it's all being done so that the Pentagon gets more funding from Congress for its programs or that "maybe someone is benefitting from it."

"To me, that's the only thing that makes any sense, but even that seems like a far stretch," Konkolesky said.

Michigan has a deep history of UFO-related phenomena dating back to the 1890s, Konkolesky said.

In 1953, an Air Force jet flew over Lake Superior to investigate a UFO and disappeared and in 1975 there were several sightings of unidentified objects and craft over Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Konkolesky said. There have also been major sightings of UFOs in southeast Michigan in 1966 and western Michigan in 1994.