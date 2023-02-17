License revoked of west Michigan nurse after toddler dies in her care

A west Michigan nurse who allegedly was high on methamphetamines when a ventilator-dependent toddler under her care died has had her license revoked, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

Judith Maria Sobol, 42, of South Haven, had her nurse's license suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs' Michigan Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee, Nessel said. It also leveled a $150,000 fine against her.

Sobol is accused of working an overnight shift on June 20, 2022, while under the influence of methamphetamines and responsible for providing care to a 3-year-old girl on a ventilator, according to authorities.

They said the next morning, the girl's parents found their daughter unresponsive with her trachea tube disconnected and an incoherent Sobol. The parents and medics tried to revive the toddler but were unsuccessful.

During a police investigation, Sobol admitted to officers that she had injected herself with methamphetamines the day she worked the shift. Investigators also found two methamphetamine pipes and a small container of crystal methamphetamine in her purse, they said.

Prosecutors charged Sobol with second-degree murder, a life felony, and possession of methamphetamines, a 10-year felony. She is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Berrien County Jail, the attorney general's office said. Sobol's trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

"Sobol’s actions are an egregious violation of the public trust, and pose an imminent threat to the public’s health, safety, and welfare," Nessel said in a statement.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez