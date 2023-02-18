Coast Guard halts Lake Huron search for debris from shot-down airborne object

Federal agencies have suspended a week-long search for debris from the unidentified airborne object that a military fighter jet shot down Sunday afternoon over Lake Huron after nothing could be recovered amid wintry conditions.

The U.S. Coast Guard, working with the FBI, called off the search in Lake Huron for debris from the mystery object, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said late Friday night.

On Thursday, Canada's Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Mounted Police suspended their search of Canadian waters in Lake Huron for any debris.

The Canadian and U.S. agencies involved in the Lake Huron search "have not identified debris from the airborne object after multiple days of surface searches and subsurface scans," NORAD's U.S. Northern Command said Friday in a news release.

U.S. officials also halted a search for debris from another flying object that the military shot down off over the northern coast of Alaska near the remote town of Deadhorse.

More:Bewildered F-16 pilot describes object shot down over Lake Huron in leaked audio

The abandonment of the search mission comes a day after President Joe Biden said there's no evidence that either of the objects — plus a third one shot down over Canada's remote Yukon providence last weekend — were connected to the Chinese spy balloon that was down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.

NORAD also said Friday that the search for remnants of the spy balloon has been halted and the debris recovered from the Atlantic Ocean will be taken to an FBI lab in Virginia "for counterintelligence exploitation."

An F-16 fighter jet shot down the unidentified object Sunday afternoon over Lake Huron on the U.S. side of the border with Canada. The debris is believed to have gotten washed east into Canadian waters.

Michigan UFO leader on object shot down over Lake Huron: It wasn't a UFO

Pentagon officials have said the object passed over Wisconsin, Lake Michigan and the Upper Peninsula before it was shot down about 15 nautical miles east of the U.P. in Lake Huron.

In leaked cockpit audio, the F-16 pilot described the object as "suspended in the air," “octagonal” in shape and small. At one point in the recording, the pilot compared it to the size of a four-wheeler.

“I wouldn’t call it a balloon. I don’t really know what … I can see it outside with my eyes. … It definitely looks like something, uh, there's some kind of object that’s suspended in the air? It’s hard to tell. It’s pretty small," the pilot says in the recording, which the Air Force confirmed Wednesday is authentic.

Staff Writer Melissa Burke contributed.

clivengood@detroitnews.com