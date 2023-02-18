MSU shooting victim paralyzed from chest down; fundraiser started

One of the five wounded in the campus shooting at Michigan State University is paralyzed from the chest down and his family is in need of financial support to address his medical expenses.

The critically wounded student, John Hao, is a 20-year-old international student from China, according to Argent Qian, his roommate, who is also an international student at MSU. Qian said Hao was shot in the back and the bullet severed his spinal cord at the seventh and eighth thoracic vertebra and injured his lungs, paralyzing him from the chest down.

Hao is stable in Sparrow Hospital's intensive care unit but still has a breathing tube inserted into his lungs, Qian wrote. Hao's family is facing "significant financial burdens," he said.

Qian wrote in the fundraiser that Hao's "parents from China are mentally crushed and traveled to Michigan to see him without being able to speak English."

"Due to Covid, they are already in a large amount of debt, and John's critical injuries are adding to the pressure on the family, leaving their parents not only to pay the debt in the future but also need to take care of John without having any income, since they are in the U.S. without speaking any English," Qian said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to raise money for Hao's medical expenses and to support his family.

All donated funds will help pay for Hao's medical expenses and support his family.

"We might not be able to help him get back on his feet, but we can let him know that the love in this world is beyond physical," Qian wrote. The GoFundMe had raised over $61,000 several hours after it was started Saturday afternoon.

Hao is a leader in a student organization and a passionate sports enthusiast, according to Qian.

"He is never able to drive to state parks to look at the stars anymore like he used to," Qian wrote. "He dreams of traveling the globe and having a career in sports management. However, his ongoing medical and physical needs, will also create a significant financial burden for his family."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up for Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, one of the four other MSU students wounded in the shooting. Donated money will help support Huapilla-Perez's family who traveled to Michigan from Florida to be with her and pay her medical bills.

Four out of the five wounded students remained in critical condition Saturday after one had been upgraded to stable condition earlier this week.

