Michigan State officials to discuss resuming classes a week after mass shooting

East Lansing — Michigan State University is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Sunday to discuss resuming classes Monday, a week after three students were fatally shot and five others were hospitalized.

Students have mixed feelings about returning to campus. Thousands have signed a petition calling for hybrid or online class options for those who don't feel safe returning to classes so soon after the tragedy at the university of about 50,000 students.

Other students say they don't want to go back to the era of the pandemic, when the COVID-19 virus shut down the college experience, and argue being together will help the MSU community to heal.

Classes were canceled late Feb. 13 for the rest of the week after police said a 43-year-old gunman killed three students — Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods and Alexandria Verner of Clawson — and critically wounded five others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff has said classes in Berkey Hall, where two students were killed and several others were injured, will move to a different location since the building will be closed for the rest of the semester.

One student was killed at the nearby MSU Union and at least one other was injured. No decision has been made about reopening the Union, as its condition is still being evaluated, Woodruff said.

In a letter to faculty late Friday, interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko argued there was a value to resuming classes as he laid out options for professors to consider.

"Experts note the distinct value of returning to common spaces and practices as a helpful way to find perspective and regain a sense of self and community," Jeitschko wrote. "To make this happen, we all have to work together, with trauma-informed perspectives and actions."

This comes as more than 22,500 have signed a change.org petition calling for "hybrid or online options for students and parents who are uncomfortable with returning to campus with such haste."

"After the tragic mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus ... students are ill at ease with returning to a campus that is not fully equipped to fulfill their safety concerns," the petition said. "Returning one week after a mass shooting has left many unsettled."

In his letter, Jeitschko said the university will be offering a credit/no credit grade reporting option for all undergraduate courses for the entire semester. Jeitschko also urged faculty to be flexible in adjusting course expectations, tests and assignments.