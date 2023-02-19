As Spartans return to campus, dad jokes, hugs, dog rubs greet them

East Lansing — After a week filled with terror and tears, they came together for each other, if for a chance to ease the pain.

Thousands of students, faculty and supporters of Michigan State University gathered Sunday in the wake of a deadly shooting that took the lives of three students and injured five gathered for dad jokes, pictures with Sparty, dog cuddles, snacks and activities.

"The humanity of it all," said MSU alumnus Dan Carlson of White Lake Township holding a "free dad jokes" sign. "Just the mass of people, like wall to wall people, that many people felt safe coming here and that many volunteers were willing to spend their day doing this."

Carlson, 50, came prepared: "There's not much I can do, but I can tell jokes."

So he did. "What's a pirate's favorite letter?" the high school teacher asked passersby.

"'C,' because pirates love the sea? 'R,' because pirates say 'arrgghh'?" Carlson said. If someone had already heard the age-old dad joke, Carlson would "change the answer up on them" to get a smile from attendees at Spartan Sunday, a volunteer event held on the campus designed to offer comfort to students heading back to classes Monday.

The event wasn't meant to be a celebration, but to bring smiles and provide students with a ray of hope on a sun-filled winter day following a dark past week. The event felt like a football Saturday, said an organizer, Meredith Friend. It was a sea of people, many of whom were strangers, supporting each other.

▶ RELATED: Columnist Karen Dumas: Innocence lost in MSU shooting

Friend said she saw a man around her father's age look out into the crowd with a smile and tears streaming down his face.

"I will have that forever in my head," Friend said. "I think everyone felt the love; no matter where you were among the line of people, you felt the love."

The event came together after a group of women, students at the university, wanted to ease the return to campus for students. Emily Damman and a handful of her fellow graduate students in the Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders put up flyers, got the word out online and took Venmo donations.

"I sent a message out to these girls, saying: 'Let's do something on Sunday, even if we just go pass out some $5 gift cards'," Damman said.

Suddenly, $30,000 came in and hundreds of people came to volunteer, Damman said.

People came from all over Michigan to support the students' return to campus after classes were canceled last week. Ross Richards and Abby Richards from Southgate brought their 3-year-old Newfoundland, Ernie.

"He gives us a lot of comforts and we thought he could help," Abby Richards said. "I know that not everybody can drop everything and drive, but for us, it was only an hour and a half. For us, it's well worth it to be able to be here in place of those who would want to be, but can't."

The Richards aren't MSU alums. Neither were plenty of the people who turned out, but on Sunday, everyone on campus was part of the Spartan community, fellow event organizer Olivia Wiegers said.

"That's just the Spartan community," Wiegers said.

Lifting spirits and easing students back onto campus is what university officials are grappling with heading into Monday. Earlier Sunday, campus leaders met for a news conference about resources available to students and to address concerns students have about coming back to campus so soon.

Nearly 23,000 people have signed an online petition calling for hybrid or online class options for those who don't feel safe returning to classes one week after the shooting. Others, though, said getting back to campus and to some version of a normal college experience would help them heal.

The goal for the university is to help students by returning them to an environment familiar to them with peers who are looking out for each other, interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said during the news conference.

"Students must extend themselves some grace and empathy," Jeitschko said. "We hope that they come into the community, that they rely on each other, they rely on faculty and that they also rely on our staff, all of whom are members of this community."

Jeitschko said the administration has received input from faculty and students on bringing the campus community together, knowing that some members of the community are nervous to return.

He noted the university adopted an option for a credit/no credit grade reporting option for all undergraduate courses for the entire semester. Jeitschko also urged faculty to be flexible in adjusting course expectations, tests and assignments.

Students are scared, president of the Associated Students of MSU Jo Kovach said Sunday. Though students are supporting each other, students should reach out to professors for accommodations needed to balance healing and school, Kovach said.

"Students desperately need flexibility, empathy and options coming back to campus. Not every student is going to process or grieve the same and they deserve as many options as possible," Kovach said.

MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said campus security is considering many avenues to help students feel more safe and secure on campus, including access control doors. He noted that many doors on campus are already on timed locks and residence halls require multiple steps of verification.

"I do want to reiterate that MSU police and public safety and our local county, state and federal partners will be available now and in the future," Rozman said. "Our department is available anytime 24/7, and I encourage anybody in our community to contact us by calling 911 or our nonemergency numbers."

"If you need any type of police or law enforcement response, please do not hesitate if something is wrong, if something feels wrong. If something just doesn't feel safe, please call us."

At the beginning of Sunday's press conference, MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff said the Spartan Strong Fund, a university fund being used to support students who need to heal from the trauma of the shooting, has raised more than $250,000 in the last few days, noting that MSU will be covering the hospital bills for the five students in the hospital.

The MSU health care psychiatry clinic, meanwhile, will provide no-cost counseling this upcoming week for students, MSU employees and the community, Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norm Beauchamp said.

Counseling & Psychiatric Services at MSU, or CAPS, has also provided 318 clinical sessions to more than 200 students since Monday, said Alexis Travis, associate provost for University Health and Well-being. Employees of CAPS attended more than 20 outreach events in the last week, offering students services.

Sunday was the first time some students saw their friends after the shooting, Spartan Sunday organizer McKenzie Winne said. There were tears of grief, relief and happiness.

"The minute the students came out and the volunteers came out, what we saw here today was bringing love back to campus," Winne said. "I saw friend group upon friend group hugging. For me, that's one of the most important things, we just brought them back together and in a good way."

The return to campus will be anxiety-filled, but organizer Megan Swirczek said she hopes students know they can reach out to one another for help. The campus shooting touched the entire university community and those beyond.

"Everyone's experiences are their own, so don't feel because you weren't on campus like your feelings aren't valid," Swirczek said. "Make sure that you're leaning on those close to you ... we're all here for each other."

anichols@detroitnews.com