MSU to cover medical bills for victims of mass shooting

Michigan State University is arranging to cover the medical costs for the five students who were hurt in a mass shooting last Monday, university spokesperson Dan Olsen said.

"Those who are injured, in critical condition, or in stable condition," will have their expenses covered, Olsen said.

While the dollar amount of the funds that will be allocated to the students has not been disclosed, the university's Spartan Strong fund has already raised more than $250,000 from 2,000 students, according to MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff.

Four of the five wounded students remain in critical condition after one was upgraded to stable condition last week.

Two students have been identified as victims of the shooting through GoFundMe pages created by their family members and friends.

John Hao, an international student at the college, is paralyzed from the chest down and has had more than $350,000 raised to support his family with expenses.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a business student at MSU, will be hospitalized for months to come, according to her GoFundMe page which has received over 10,000 donations totaling more than $430,000.

MSU's Spartan Strong Fund is designed to "provide support for the evolving needs of the individuals most critically impacted,” according to its website where people can donate to support the fund.

"The fund itself will help support students, faculty and staff impacted by the tragedy that occurred on February 13th," Olsen said.