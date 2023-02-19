Two wounded MSU students improve; three remain in critical condition

The conditions of two Michigan State students who sustained severe injuries in Monday's mass shooting have been upgraded at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, while three of the students remain in critical condition.

MSU Police and Public Safety released updates on the conditions of the five students on Sunday afternoon.

During the violence that unfolded on campus on Monday evening, a gunman opened fire in two locations on the East Lansing campus, killing three students and injuring five more, who have all been hospitalized since the shooting.

According to a statement posted by the university online Sunday, one of the students was upgraded from critical condition to serious, but stable, while a second student has been upgraded from stable to fair condition.

All five of the hospitalized are MSU students. The three classmates who were killed in the mass shooting were also students at the university. The three students who were killed were Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, all from Metro Detroit.

MSU Police and Public Safety has previously said it would not be publicly releasing the names of the students who were injured and getting treatment at the hospital.

Two of the students have been identified as victims of the shooting through GoFundMe pages created by their family members and friends.

One of the survivors who remains hospitalized, John Hao, is an international student at the college and is paralyzed from the chest down. More than $350,000 was raised to support Hao and his family with expenses.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a business student at MSU, has also been identified as one of the students in the hospital. The college junior is expected to be hospitalized for months to come, according to her GoFundMe page which has received over 10,000 donations totaling more than $430,000.

Earlier on Sunday, Michigan State University announced plans to cover the medical costs for the five students who were hurt in a mass shooting last Monday.

University spokesperson Dan Olsen said “those who are injured, in critical condition, or in stable condition" will have their expenses covered.

While the university did not provide a dollar amount that will be allocated to the students, the school’s Spartan Strong fund has already raised more than $250,000 from 2,000 students, according to MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff.

MSU's Spartan Strong Fund is designed to "provide support for the evolving needs of the individuals most critically impacted,” according to its website where people can donate to support the fund.

"The fund itself will help support students, faculty and staff impacted by the tragedy that occurred on February 13th," Olsen said.

Staff Writer Myesha Johnson contributed.