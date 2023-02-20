Gale watch covers portion of Great Lakes

Some waters off the coast of Lake Huron in northeast Michigan will be under a gale watch starting Monday evening, as winds whip through the area, producing waves that could reach 11 feet.

A stretch of Lake Huron from just east of the Mackinac Bridge to the Presque Isle Lighthouse could see gusts to 40 knots and waves as high as 11 feet, with the gale watch expected to stay in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The area under the gale watch also includes Bois Blanc Island to Sturgeon Point, according to the details provided by the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

The National Weather Service said the area could be affected by strong winds that “can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.”

The weather service had safety tips for mariners trying to navigate the winter storm.

“Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions,” the NWS said. “Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves.”

Parts of the Lake Superior also are under a gale watch from Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon. According to the NWS, portions of central, eastern and western Lake Superior will be under the watch.

“Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” the NWS in Marquette said.

That warning will cover large stretches of Lake Superior including places like Manitou Island to the Portage Canal and the Huron Islands. The area spans to Marquette and from Grand Marais to the border between the U.S. and Canada.

National Weather Service said the area might see winds of 15-30 mph and waves that could reach heights from 7-10 feet.