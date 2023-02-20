Third MSU student's condition upgraded to serious but stable after shooting

An additional student victim in last week's shooting on Michigan State University's campus has been upgraded to serious but stable condition, a Sparrow Hospital official said Monday.

This is the third victim to be upgraded from critical condition after the Feb. 13 shooting, where three students were killed and five were injured.

Two students remain in critical condition, two are in serious but stable condition and one is in fair condition, Sparrow spokesperson Corey Alexander said. The student improved over the weekend and is no longer receiving critical care, he said.

While MSU, police and hospital officials have said they do not plan to identify the students injured in the shooting, friends and family have released the names of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and John Hao through fundraising efforts.

Huapilla-Perez's family has not updated the GoFundMe to reflect her condition. The original post said: "Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation."

Hao's roommate Argent Qian posted Saturday to say Hao was no longer intubated and has seemed calmer since learning of the $350,000 the fundraiser earned. Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in the shooting.

"He is aware of what his family is going through rightnow (sic), and you guys just ease away his stress a lot!," Qian wrote.

Michigan State University will be covering the medical bills for the five wounded students, MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff said at a Sunday press conference.

Police and family members confirmed that those who died are Brian Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore from Grosse Pointe; Alexandria Verner, a 20-year-old junior from Clawson; and Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore from Harper Woods. The 43-year-old suspected gunman, Anthony McRae, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lansing, police said.

Students returned to classes Monday with increased security on campus and the option for a credit/no credit grade reporting for all undergraduate courses for the entire semester, Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said during a Sunday press conference and a Friday letter to faculty. He urged the faculty to be flexible in adjusting court expectations, tests and assignments, while making sure department staff still met accreditation standards.

The MSU health care psychiatry clinic will provide no-cost counseling this week for students, employees and the MSU community, Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norm Beauchamp said.

No classes will be meeting in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, where the shootings took place, and classes that normally meet in closed locations will be moved to other locations, Jeitschko said.

