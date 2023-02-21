'Her impact is undeniable': Hundreds say final goodbye to Arielle Anderson

Detroit — Arielle Anderson was destined for greatness, several speakers including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday at the funeral for the 19-year-old MSU student killed during the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week.

Hundreds of mourners, largely family, filled Zion Baptist Church on Detroit's east side to bid a final farewell to Anderson, who was one of three MSU students who were killed in the shooting.

She lived up to her middle name, "a human reflection of a diamond," Anderson's aunt Kimella Spivey said to a packed church decked out with pink and white roses.

Photos of Anderson with friends and family lined the room as a line of loved ones entered to say goodbye to her one last time. Much of the first floor was filled with relatives.

Spivey and other speakers talked about her confidence, how she always knew exactly what kind of person she wanted to grow up to be and even though she will never be the surgeon she had always dreamed she'd be, Anderson still achieved greatness.

"She was studying to be a surgeon because she wanted to help people, just like she would when she worked at senior citizen homes during the summer," Spivey said.

Anderson liked photography, concerts, tubing and roller-skating, Spivey said. Her mother, Dawana Davis, was the most important relationship in her life; the two were never far apart when she was home from MSU.

Whitmer spoke about Anderson's confidence and her commitment to serving everyone around her.

"As I look around this church and I've listened to stories and I've listened to comments about this beautiful young soul, her impact was undeniable," Whitmer said. "In her own words 'she was a dime plus nine' and though her life was cut short in the cruelest of ways, her impact is undeniable."

University Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar said she pored through Anderson's social media accounts, seeing a person who not only accomplished a lot, but knew how to have fun with loved ones and how to support them well.

"And well I thought she had a fashion sense," Vassar said, getting many in the church to crack a smile and laugh. "I don't know if that was the prom picture, but she stepped on everybody's neck."

The funeral was held the day after hundreds gathered at the visitation for Anderson, who would've turned 20 in June. For hours, they flocked to Cantrell Funeral Services, some wearing suits or MSU memorabilia, reminiscing about the sophomore who was driven by a longtime passion to serve and dreamed of becoming a surgeon. Two days earlier, a vigil was held for Anderson, following funerals on Saturday for the other two shooting victims, 20-year-old Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner from Clawson.

Anderson was from Harper Woods and a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School who was planning to graduate early from MSU.

Even as young as she was, Anderson made an impact, Deputy Superintendent of Gross Pointe Public Schools Dr. Roy Bishop Jr. said. In talking with multiple educators from high school and middle school, Bishop said Anderson was regarded as a leader and advocate for her fellow students serving on student council and National Junior Honor Society.

"She accomplished so much I can honestly say I'm truly inspired by her drive," Bishop said.

But Anderson was more than a dedicated student, Detroit Public Schools Community District Executive Director Aaron Walter said. He reflected on potlucks the school district would have over the years for the bus drivers and how Anderson would serve food there.

"She was there serving those same bus drivers that took her and her friends to school and on field trips, so she didn't forget about Detroit, she knew where she came from," Walter said.

Anderson is smiling now, Walter said, knowing she's the only one that could make a diehard Wolverine fan like himself find, buy and wear a Spartan tie.

Smiling and holding her degree, Vassar said, Anderson will be receiving a degree from MSU. Vassar noted Anderson as highly educated and determined Black woman, joining the ranks of countless other women before her.

"She joins that sisterhood. She got her angel wings and she's bringing her degree," Vassar said.

