Lawsuit: UP police department ignored reports of sexual harassment, discrimination

A former Iron Mountain Police Department officer — the first and only female officer in the history of the department — has filed a discrimination, retaliation and sexual harassment lawsuit against the department.

Teresa Williams, formerly Teresa Carr, was allegedly groped, sexually harassed and "held to a completely different standard of expectations and treatment than her male counterparts," according to the lawsuit. She worked at the western Upper Peninsula department from October 2017 through her resignation in lieu of termination in April.

The federal lawsuit is filed against the Iron Mountain Police Department, the city of Iron Mountain, Public Safety Director Ed Mattson, Deputy Director of Police Services Joseph Dumais and Sgt. Garth Budek.

Mattson, Dumais and Budek did not respond for comment Tuesday.

When Williams was hired, Dumais allegedly referred to her hiring as a "lawsuit waiting to happen" and allegedly groped Williams and forced her to kiss him within weeks of starting work there. Williams said in the lawsuit she was an outcast and was belittled and habitually undermined. When she complained, the department disciplined her and threatened her, she alleged.

The senior road patrol officer she was initially partnered with, Budek, allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her, calling her several gender-based expletives she believed should have resulted in discipline, if not his firing, according to the lawsuit.

Soon after she started work, she was invited to socialized at a local bar with Budek and Dumais. She was excited about this, hoping it meant she was being accepted as a part of the department.

Dumais told Williams she had to take a "IMPD shot" as her initiation into the department, which involved taking a shot of Fireball whiskey and then making out with each other, according to the lawsuit. Williams refused to do it initially, saying it sounded made up. Dumais demonstrated it with a former county dispatcher, taking the shot and kissing him. Williams ultimately buckled under the pressure and did the shot with Dumais, according to the lawsuit.

Later that night, Dumais allegedly pressured Williams to take a second IMPD shot with him and groped her genitals after taking the shot, according to the lawsuit.

She struggled to be accepted as a part of the department and, for that reason, continued to socialize with Dumais and Budek, according to the lawsuit.

Budek allegedly told Williams "how hot her 'ass' looked in her duty pants," put her hand on his genitals over his pants and kissed her, according to the lawsuit. She told him to stop, but he ignored her and put her hand under his pants, according to the lawsuit. She was driving Budek home at the time, and when she pulled up to his home, he thanked her for driving and asked her "at least for a hug," according to the lawsuit. He allegedly kissed her neck and groped her upper thigh, then apologized and started to cry when Williams told him to stop.

Another night as she drove Budek home after a night out at a bar, Budek allegedly told her it was "difficult to work with her" because he was distracted looking at her and found it hard to restrain himself, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly rubbed her thigh and said, "how are we going to resolve this issue?" He asked her to move closer and when she refused, he allegedly grabbed her head and tried to force her to kiss him.

Budek also groped Williams' buttocks and thigh and made sexual comments about her while working "countless times," according to the lawsuit. He also pressured her to perform oral sex on him.

During a traffic stop where Budek and Williams disagreed, Budek allegedly screamed at Williams and belittled her as she drove, according to the lawsuit. He called her several gender-based expletives and she drove home in tears.

Dumais never asked what happened, but the next morning he told Williams there was never going to be an incident again, according to the lawsuit. She was assigned a new partner, who later told her that Dumais and Budek had a bet as to who could have sex with her first.

Williams rarely worked with Budek after that night, but he would belittle her whenever he could, according to the lawsuit. She turned down overtime shifts to avoid having to work with Budek.

An acquaintance told Williams that Dumais had been telling people outside of the department that Williams wouldn't be around much longer, according to the lawsuit.

The department allegedly began to "relentlessly target" her for discipline and she was held to a different standard than her male colleagues, who were not disciplined for doing the same things she was disciplined for.

In October 2020, Dumais asked to meet Williams alone in his office with the door closed, according to the lawsuit. She said she didn't feel comfortable with the door being closed and asked if someone could be in the room with them. Dumais allegedly refused to do so and berated Williams, saying he was "sick and tired of hearing her pity story."

He told her to leave, and shortly after, Dumais received an unpaid suspension for unprofessional activity and for failing to answer her radio for a call that was routinely handled alone.

When she returned from her suspension, she was told she was being suspended again for insubordination during the October meeting with Dumais.

Less than a week later, she was suspended again for allegedly not taking the fastest route to a call and for being defiant with Dumais. When she met with her union representatives in November 2020, they advised her against being a whistleblower and said she'd be fired if it was unfounded.

She was suspended again in February 2022 when the department tried to fire her for dereliction of duty. She was told she wouldn't be fired if she agreed to the department's characterization of events, and she reluctantly agreed, according to the lawsuit.

When she met with Mattson and Dumais to discuss several issues, including the past sexual harassment, Mattson said Budek was struggling emotionally and wanted to come clean to his wife. Mattson allegedly said he was talking about this with her to try to help Budek and that it was not a disciplinary issue for her.

In April, after her husband was arrested for driving while intoxicated and Williams came to pick up his vehicle, she was told the department who arrested her husband was seeking charges against her for disorderly conduct and obstructing justice. Williams believed this was at the request of the Iron Mountain Police Department.

She was again suspended and was told she would be fired if she didn't resign. In her resignation letter, she outlined the ongoing harassment and discrimination, noting the bet Dumais and Budek had made about having sex with her, according to the lawsuit.

"It comes with great sadness that I am doing this today, but yet on the other hand a sigh of relief," Williams wrote. "From this day forward I do not have to be afraid of you guys anymore. … I will not be silenced anymore. I will continue to stand tall, and stand up for what is right."

