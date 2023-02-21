Man charged in dog's beating in Genesee County

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with beating a dog in Genesee County, officials announced Tuesday.

Eric Robert Savela was arrested soon after animal control officers received surveillance camera footage Feb. 3 showing him attacking Pluto, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference.

Savela was filmed by his 37-year-old partner, with whom he has a 7-month-old child, the sheriff told reporters.

The couple's nearly eight-year relationship "has been filled with domestic violence," Swanson said, and a Livingston County judge issued a personal protection order against Savela last March before the partner moved to Genesee.

Savela and the woman also had two other pets, Swanson said.

The video footage the woman recorded and the Sheriff's Office released Tuesday captured Savela saying he was going to "zip-tie" Pluto and "whip" him.

Savela used a belt to strike the canine more than a dozen times, according to the clip, which Swanson called "beyond disturbing." The dog was heard yelping in pain.

"Let that settle in when I tell you that the purpose of that beating in the suspect’s mind is because Pluto chewed up two pictures," the sheriff told reporters.

In a statement Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office later said Savela "beat the dog to coerce another family member to do as he wished. The helpless dog was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Investigators also learned Pluto was hog-tied with a rope and left in a closet for about three hours, Swanson said.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Savela with first-degree torturing of a domestic animal with the intent to threaten, coerce or control a victim, which is a felony, the sheriff said.

Savela also was charged with one misdemeanor count of abandoning/cruelty to an animal, 67th District Court records show.

"When you have somebody that is focusing on a innocent victim or animal, they have to be held accountable," Swanson said.

Savela was arraigned Feb. 10 and released on a $25,000 bond, records show.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in front of Judge William Crawford.

Pluto and the two other pets are with Savela's partner, Swanson said. "All of them are safe."