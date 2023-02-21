Michigan adds 6,547 cases, 89 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

The state added 6,547 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 89 deaths as the number of weekly cases has continued to decline, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data released Tuesday.

Michigan reported an average of about 935 cases per day over the last seven days, a slight decrease from a daily average of 984 cases a week prior.

On Feb. 7, the state said it had added 6,888 cases and 59 deaths from the virus in the previous week. The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 3,049,739 cases and 41,957 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

On Monday, the state reported that 609 adults and 13 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections. Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, 2022, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

There was an average of 1,121 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state, down from the high point of 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January 2022.

The federal Food and Drug Administration in September signed off on updated versions of the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) gave its approval, as did CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and is now available in Michigan.

The CDC recently expanded the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years, following the FDA's amendment of Emergency Use Authorizations for the updated vaccines.

Michigan data

Michigan surpassed 3 million cases of COVID-19 in January as the pandemic continues to ebb after nearly three years.

The state surpassed 2 million cases on Feb. 4, 2022, when the fourth wave reached a high mark of nearly 20,000 cases per day.

As of Monday, no counties in Michigan are at a "high level" for the increased burden on health care or severe disease. Eight Michigan counties have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department.

In Michigan, 321 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the CDC. About 62% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units, and there have been five deaths.

About 69% of state residents, or 6.9 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 256,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 31%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.6 million individuals, or 38% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster.

