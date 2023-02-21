MSU warns people against buying unlicensed Spartan Strong merchandise

Michigan State University officials warned Tuesday about scams that have risen after the university established its Spartan Strong Fund, meant to support students hurt in last week's deadly shooting on campus.

The fund, created last week, will also support counseling for those on campus and improve safety, according to its website.

But in a news release, the university said that "unscrupulous businesses and individuals" are selling unlicensed merchandise with the Spartan Strong message. MSU Licensing said it cannot verify that proceeds from unlicensed products would be donated into the fund.

"MSU wants to remind the public and consumers that only officially licensed and approved merchandise ... support the Spartan Strong Fund through royalties and proceeds from all Spartan Strong merchandise," the university's statement said.

Those vendors are Nudge Printing, Colosseum, Underground Printing, Blue 84, CDI Corp., A. Dean Watkins, 4Imprint, Sewing Concepts, Zephyr and Gametime Sidekicks.

People who think they've seen products that are not appropriately licensed can reach the university at licensing@union.msu.edu or 517-355-3434.

The Spartan Strong fund raised more than $250,000 in just a few days, MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff said Sunday after the deaths of three students and the wounding and hospitalization of five others. It has gotten donations from people such as Eminem, who last week promoted the fund on social media and made a donation through his Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The university is paying for the medical expenses of the injured students, two of whom are in critical condition. One is in fair condition, and the other two are in serious but stable condition, according to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Family and loved ones of victims from last week's shooting have also started their own funds. Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, who were all killed when police said a 43-year-old Lansing man opened fire on campus, have each had fundraisers launched to support their memorials and families.

There are also fundraisers for the some of the wounded students. A fundraiser for John Hao, an international student from China who was hurt in the shooting, raised more than $350,000 in the few days it was open. One for Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, one of the other four injured students, has raised nearly 10 times its original goal of $50,000.

In both cases, the money goes to family members who have traveled long distances — Hao's family came from China, while Huapilla-Perez's family is from Florida — as they care for their loved one.

