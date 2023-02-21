West Michigan man fired shots at sandhill cranes from bedroom window

The Detroit News

A west Michigan man could face charges after he allegedly shot at hundreds of sandhill cranes from a second floor window with a rifle.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened last month in Schoolcraft south of Kalamazoo.

Conservation Officer James Nason received a complaint of a subject attempting to illegally "harvest" sandhill cranes with .22 caliber rifle.

"The subject proceeded to shoot out of the bedroom window and across a public roadway into a farm field with hundreds of sandhill cranes," according to the DNR's biweekly reports from late January. "The federally protected birds immediately began to take flight, the suspect continued firing his rifle into the air."

The shooting happened within range of almost a dozen homes, according to the DNR. A report was submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible charges.